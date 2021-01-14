Special Report: CES

Watch live at 11 a.m. EST: L'Oréal's incubator chief on the future of beauty tech

Guive Balooch unveils a lipstick machine that lets you re-create shades you find anywhere, and a shampoo dispenser that could save billions of gallons of water
By Jack Neff. Published on January 14, 2021.
MediaLink's virtual CES party could foreshadow the future of events

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jack Neff is joined by Guive Balooch, global VP of L'Oréal's technology incubator.

Mass personalization and making meaningful impact in saving water have been among the dreams of beauty and personal-care brands for years, even decades. Now L’Oréal is getting a lot closer to making inroads on both fronts, thanks to two new products the world’s biggest beauty company is showcasing via the virtual CES.

In March, L’Oréal will launch Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Sur Mesure Powered by Perso, a $299 device that will let anyone mix virtually any shade of lipstick at home. The company also has joined Swiss environmental innovation company Gjosa to launch a pilot of L’Oréal Water Saver, a device that dispenses water, shampoo, conditioner and other hair treatments that can reduce water usage by 80%. If it were installed in 10,000 salon backbars, the device could save a billion gallons of water annually, says Guive Balooch, global vice president of the L’Oréal Technology Incubator.

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

