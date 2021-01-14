Watch: L'Oréal's incubator chief on the future of beauty tech
Watch the livestream replay above—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.
Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if video isn't playing during broadcast.
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streaming video segment focusing on the issues of the day.
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jack Neff is joined by Guive Balooch, global VP of L'Oréal's technology incubator.
Mass personalization and making meaningful impact in saving water have been among the dreams of beauty and personal-care brands for years, even decades. Now L’Oréal is getting a lot closer to making inroads on both fronts, thanks to two new products the world’s biggest beauty company is showcasing via the virtual CES.
In March, L’Oréal will launch Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Sur Mesure Powered by Perso, a $299 device that will let anyone mix virtually any shade of lipstick at home. The company also has joined Swiss environmental innovation company Gjosa to launch a pilot of L’Oréal Water Saver, a device that dispenses water, shampoo, conditioner and other hair treatments that can reduce water usage by 80%. If it were installed in 10,000 salon backbars, the device could save a billion gallons of water annually, says Guive Balooch, global vice president of the L’Oréal Technology Incubator.