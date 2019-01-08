Hulu hits 25 million subscribers

Credit: Hulu

Hulu now has 25 million subscribers, the company announced on Tuesday. That's up from 17 million a year ago.

The company's ad business grew 45 percent to $1.5 billion during 2018 and it increased its advertiser base by 50 percent, it said.

Of course, Hulu's consumer base still pales in comparison to Netflix's nearly 60 million U.S. subscribers. In comparison, this is in-line with the 25.2 million U.S. subscribers AT&T had as of the end of September.

Hulu's median age ticked up to 32 compared to 31 last year, but it's still significantly younger than the average broadcast TV viewer, which is about 56 years old. The annual average household income of a Hulu viewer rose slightly to $93,000.

While Hulu said those viewers who subscriber to its live TV service still spend 50 percent of their time watching content on-demand, it did not provide data on how many people have signed up for the service since it launched in May 2017.

Hulu's critically acclaimed original series, "The Handmaid's Tale," saw a 76 percent increase in total consumption in its second season compared with Season 1. And "Castle Rock" was Hulu's highest-performing new original series—by both reach and consumption—in 2018.