Special Report: Creativity Top 5

Watch: The top creative brand ideas of 2021

Ad Age's Creativity team looks back at the biggest themes and the best work of the past year
By Ann-Christine Diaz, Alexandra Jardine, Parker Herren and Jessica Wohl. Published on January 05, 2022.
The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about right now

Watch the broadcast replay below—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Welcome to a live episode of the top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now.

As we head into 2022, we take a look back at some of the brightest ideas and biggest themes we saw in the work over the past twelve months. Indeed, 2021 was another roller coaster of a year. The pandemic continued, yet the world was raring to get back out there and we saw a push and pull between celebration and uncertainty. Brands remained vocal on issues such as social justice and climate change. Marketers found fresh ways to promote familiar categories and brands. A lot of ideas were just plain fun again.

Ad Age Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz, U.K. Editor Alexandra Jardine, Senior Editor Jessica Wohl and Reporter Parker Herren explore all that and more in this special live, mega-edition of Ad Age’s Creativity Top 5

See Ad Age’s full list of 2021’s best ads and brand ideas of the year here.

 

