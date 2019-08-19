Clone of The Top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: August 19, 2019

Special Report: Creativity Top 5

By Ann-Christine Diaz and Max Sternlicht. Published on August 19, 2019.
 
 

5. MINI: ‘Nimic,' Droga5 London
At number five, MINI and Droga5 London were behind the intriguing and bizarre short film “Nimic” from “The Favourite” director Yorgos Lanthimos, which depicts Matt Dillon as a cellist who gets caught in a bizarre loop./p>

 
 

4. Delta: ‘New York Stories,' Wieden & Kennedy New York
Delta does a deep dive into New York’s tight living quarters. Three eensy-weensy apartments (one of which is actually just a boat) are home, bittersweet home for tenants who love to travel, for obvious reasons. Wieden & Kennedy New York shot the spots especially for mobile. It’s tough to fit a TV into a 50-square-foot bedroom.

 
 

3. ESPN: ‘Don’t Retire, Kid,' Arnold Worldwide
ESPN and Arnold Worldwide put a sobering spin on an athlete’s retirement press conference. The pressure’s too much, and the game just isn’t fun anymore. But this time, the player’s still a kid, and he’s burned out before he’s even begun.

 
 

2. Oscar Gierup and Hampus Elfström: ‘Swedish Justice’
A pair of Swedish creatives noticed that President Trump doesn’t seem to understand their justice system, as evidenced by his meddling in the A$AP Rocky case. So they created an Ikea manual to explain it to him, complete with packing list and simple, clear illustrations.

1. Amazon: ‘Hilary’s Café’
Fans of Phoebe Waller-Bridges’ biting dark comedy “Fleabag” spent some time in the real world cuddling guinea pigs in a pop-up café from Amazon. Hilary's Café was open last week on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. If you missed it, cross your fingers for a gin-and-tonic pop-up in a church rec room someday. We can only hope.

 
 

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Max Sternlicht
