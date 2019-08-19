Clone of The Top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: August 19, 2019
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. MINI: ‘Nimic,' Droga5 London
At number five, MINI and Droga5 London were behind the intriguing and bizarre short film “Nimic” from “The Favourite” director Yorgos Lanthimos, which depicts Matt Dillon as a cellist who gets caught in a bizarre loop./p>
4. Delta: ‘New York Stories,' Wieden & Kennedy New York
Delta does a deep dive into New York’s tight living quarters. Three eensy-weensy apartments (one of which is actually just a boat) are home, bittersweet home for tenants who love to travel, for obvious reasons. Wieden & Kennedy New York shot the spots especially for mobile. It’s tough to fit a TV into a 50-square-foot bedroom.
3. ESPN: ‘Don’t Retire, Kid,' Arnold Worldwide
ESPN and Arnold Worldwide put a sobering spin on an athlete’s retirement press conference. The pressure’s too much, and the game just isn’t fun anymore. But this time, the player’s still a kid, and he’s burned out before he’s even begun.
2. Oscar Gierup and Hampus Elfström: ‘Swedish Justice’
A pair of Swedish creatives noticed that President Trump doesn’t seem to understand their justice system, as evidenced by his meddling in the A$AP Rocky case. So they created an Ikea manual to explain it to him, complete with packing list and simple, clear illustrations.
1. Amazon: ‘Hilary’s Café’
Fans of Phoebe Waller-Bridges’ biting dark comedy “Fleabag” spent some time in the real world cuddling guinea pigs in a pop-up café from Amazon. Hilary's Café was open last week on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. If you missed it, cross your fingers for a gin-and-tonic pop-up in a church rec room someday. We can only hope.
Los Angeles: now's your chance to experience #Fleabag and Hilary's cafe for yourself! 🐹 Come pet the guinea pigs, have a drink and a chat today through Aug. 9 from 10 - 6pm at 7924 Melrose Ave. pic.twitter.com/EistY8ieZn— Fleabag (@fleabag) August 8, 2019
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.