Top 5 ice cream and frozen treat campaigns to know about right now

No. 1: Ice cream on demand

Everyone loves an ice cream truck, but who has the patience to wait all day listening for the jingle as it turns down your street—much less the dexterity to reach into a pocket for cash with one hand while holding a dripping popsicle in another? Robomart, a mobile minimart that consumers can hail in the style of Uber and shop in the style of Amazon Go, and Unilever have teamed up on a solution. They are piloting a fleet of on-demand mobile stores around Los Angeles under Unilever’s virtual store brand The Ice Cream Shop. Consumers using Robomart’s app can hail the vehicle to their location, open its doors with a swipe, select their treats from the truck’s freezers, and walk away before the treats even begin to melt. Checkout-free technology charges a customer’s stored payment when they remove an item from the vehicle. Ice Cream Shop Robomarts are stocked with treats from Unilever brands Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Good Humor, Magnum and Talenti. Transactions can be as quick as two minutes, Robomart officials say.