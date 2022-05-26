Top 5 ice cream and frozen treat campaigns to know about right now

No. 2: A 'Friendly' reminder
Friendly’s Restaurants, the 87-year-old family restaurant chain that’s been busy rebuilding from a long series of financial woes and effects of the pandemic, is emphasizing menu improvements enacted during its two-year-old turnaround with a none-too-subtle reminder that through it all, Friendly’s is known best for its ice cream. The “Save Room for Ice Cream” campaign is the first message from a new chief marketing officer, David Ellis, and newly named agency, Erich and Kallman, and launched in late April. It features a comically intimidating waiter who delivers that message loud and clear. The campaign features nine 30- and 15-second spots airing via broadcast TV, connected TV, digital and social, as well as a handful of 6-second social spots. The campaign will also include digital and real-life manifestations of the “Save Room for Ice Cream” tag across the chain’s interior design, uniforms, and plate ware.