Top 5

The top 5 creative campaigns to know about right now

Liz Wright—or rather, dozens of AI versions of her—is Skinny Mobile’s new ad star. (Skinny Mobile)
TN
By:
Tim Nudd
Last Updated
March 31, 2025 09:00 AM

Featured Stories

Inside student-run advertising agencies
Inside student-run advertising agencies
Subway hires ex-PepsiCo marketer as global CMO
Subway hires ex-PepsiCo marketer as global CMO
How Meta’s new AI ad model recommends creative for marketers
How Meta’s new AI ad model recommends creative for marketers
Creator and influencer trends brand marketers need to know about right now
Creator and influencer trends brand marketers need to know about right now