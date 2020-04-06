The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: April 6, 2020
Welcome to this week's episode of the top five most creative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. Penny: ‘Homefirst,’ Serviceplan Germany
Parents cooped up at home juggling work and kids might appreciate this charming ad from German grocery store Penny and agency Serviceplan. While being on lockdown can be super frustrating, the little girl who narrates the ad reminds us that there’s a huge upside to it all.
4. ‘Art of Quarantine,’ Jeff Roy and Drake Paul
We’ve seen a lot of creatives step out with personal projects geared toward reminding people to stay safe and maintain social distancing during the pandemic. This one, from Bay Area-based creatives Jeff Roy and Drake Paul, is especially eerie and unsettling. The Art of Quarantine features iconic works of art like Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks” and Grant Wood’s “American Gothic,” either stripped of human life altogether—or showing the subjects tucked safely at home.
3. Stay Safe Detroit: ‘When Motor City Stops,’ Doner
Another trend we’ve been seeing in pandemic-inspired ads are scenes of streets laid bare and devoid of human life. This one from Doner is especially moving as it depicts the city of Detroit, known for its fast cars and Motown music, empty and still as people join together and remain at home to keep each other safe.
2. Renault and Axa: ‘Covid Car Cover,’ Publicis Dublin
This is a standout initiative from automaker Renault and insurance company Axa. In Ireland, the brands’ agency Publicis brought the pair together on Covid Car Cover, which provides doctors and nurses who have returned to the country from overseas a free car and insurance while they’re back helping out on the frontline. The country recently put out a call for medical workers to step up during the pandemic, and tens of thousands have signed up, including many from outside of Ireland.
1. Facebook: ‘Never Lost,’ Droga5 New York
Facebook and agency Droga5 debuted this uplifting ad promoting the social network’s community help platform. Like many other coronavirus campaigns, it brings together heartwarming and hearbreaking scenes of doctors, nurses and families toiling through the pandemic—but the powerful track, by British poet Kate Tempest, brings the story to another level.
