The Top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: August 19, 2019
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. MINI: ‘Nimic,' Droga5 London
At number five, MINI and Droga5 London were behind the intriguing and bizarre short film “Nimic” from “The Favourite” director Yorgos Lanthimos, which depicts Matt Dillon as a cellist who gets caught in a bizarre loop.
4. Guinness: ‘Liberty Fields,' AMV BBDO
At number four, Guinness’ latest film from AMV BBDO chronicles the history of Japan’s female rugby pioneers. Back in the ‘80s, this group of housewives, teachers and more defied expectation to become professional players of the sport. Though they failed on the world stage, they remain uplifting examples of persistence and passion.
3. Special Olympics: ‘2022 Logo,' Publicis Seattle
At number three, Publicis Seattle tapped a group of inspiring figures to create the logo for the 2022 Special Olympics--it worked with the athletes themselves. The creation process was captured in this short from Academy Award-winning documentary director Rayka Zehtabchi.
2. Jimmy John's: ‘Home in the Zone,’ WorkinProgress
At number two is Colorado agency WorkinProgress’ latest fantastic stunt for sandwich chain Jimmy John’s. It’s helping one superfan buy a house--just so they can be close enough to a Jimmy John’s to receive its deliveries. The new “Home in the Zone” contest will give $250,000 to one lucky customer to go toward a home in the Jimmy John’s Delivery Zone of their choice.
1. Amazon Prime: ‘Maisel Day’
And at number one Amazon Prime took it up a notch to promote the “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in time for Emmy season, Following last year’s activation in which the brand brought the Carnegie Deli back to life in New York City, last week in L.A., it hosted Maisel Day, in which 28 businesses dropped prices on their services and goods to those from the ‘50s. Consumers could get Mrs. Maisel-inspired blowouts for $2 at Drybar, 50-cent burgers at Mel’s Drive-In, gas for 30 cents a gallon at Chevron and more.
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.