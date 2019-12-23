The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: December 23, 2019
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. Jet Blue: 'AirSMR,' MullenLowe
We’re kind of over the ASMR trend, but JetBlue’s new video from MullenLowe that jumps onto that bandwagon does something pretty extraordinary: it transforms the typically stressful sounds of the airport into a soothing experience.
4. Seventh Generation: 'Climate Carols,' Opinionated
While many of us are wrapped up in the festivities of the holiday season, eco-friendly home products brand Seventh Generation wants us to remember the dark cloud of climate change that looms overhead. The company and its agency Opinionated created “Climate Carols,” which turns holiday favorites like “Jingle Bells” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” into calls-to-action for environmental change.
3. Eco Six Pack Rings: 'The Simpsons Duff Beer Campaign,' We Believers
Eco Six Pack Rings is the Cannes Lion-winning product idea from agency We Believers. It's an eco-friendly version of the plastic rings on cans of beer and soda that won’t harm ocean life. The rings now appear on beer brands around the world, including Corona and Guinness, but the company is hoping to get more visibility—on cans of Homer Simpson’s favorite brew, Duff Beer. A campaign running in time for The Simpsons 30th anniversary in the show's hometown of Springfield, Oregon is targeting creator Matt Groening, promising him unlimited free rights for Duff Beer to use the Eco Six Pack Rings.
2. Popeyes: 'Help Wanted on Sundays Classified Ads,' Gut Miami
In 2019, Popeyes was on fire with its creative ideas, some of those at the expense of one of its main rivals, Chick-fil-A. In a previous campaign from Gut, Popeyes poked fun at how its competitor isn’t open on Sundays. Its latest idea continues in that vein. Popeyes placed "help wanted" ads in big publications like the New York Times and the Boston Globe, saying that it was looking for experienced chicken sandwich makers on Sundays only—to help accommodate the onslaught of orders the fast feeder has been getting for its popular sandwich on that day.
1. On the Beach: 'Everything’s Better on the Beach,' Uncommon London
Simplicity is a powerful tool. That’s evident in this standout comedic campaign for UK travel site On the Beach from Uncommon London. It pairs simple scenes and a voiceover from Iggy Pop to show how easily your troubles can melt away—when you’re on the beach.
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.