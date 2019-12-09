The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: December 9, 2019
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. Posten Norgen: ‘In Those Days,’ Pol
Our No. 5 entry, from agency Pol for the Norwegian Postal Service, is sure to offend some viewers for toying with the story of Christmas, but its alternate theory about the Virgin Birth is a fresh way to make something as boring as snail mail get noticed.
4. Instagram: ‘It’s All Coming Back,’ Mother New York
Instagram and Mother New York take us back, way back, with Celine Dion, in a remake of her famously cheesy “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” video. But this time, the lost love she mourns is the ‘90s, and all the fashions and accessories from that era. Thanks to Instagram shopping, she can bring back the past with a simple tap.
3. Comcast Xfinity: ‘A Holiday Reunion,’ Goodby, Silverstein & Partners
Speaking of nostalgia, it took Comcast’s Xfinity and Goodby Silverstein & Partners to finally reunite E.T. and Elliott after more than 35 years in this blockbuster spot that dropped during Thanksgiving. While we would have preferred a proper sequel without the extreme product placement, we were tickled to see them back together again.
2. Aviation Gin: ‘The Gift That Doesn't Give Back,’ Maximum Effort
Seemingly out of nowhere, the Ryan Reynolds-backed Aviation Gin came out a big winner with a social video that updated us on what happened to the wife featured in Peloton’s much-maligned Christmas ad. Thanks to the gin, we now know that she’s “safe.”
1. Matthew A. Cherry: ‘Hair Love’
At No. 1 is this must-watch animated short from filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry. “Hair Love” tells the tale of an African-American father who takes on the seemingly insurmountable task of styling his daughter’s ‘do, leading to a surprise ending that’s both heartwarming and heartbreaking. It has all the humor, emotion and even suspense you could hope for in a film, and is a perfect example of dimensional and nuanced storytelling.
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.