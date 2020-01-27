The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: January 27, 2020
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. Airbnb: 'Fu'
For the Chinese market, Airbnb created this sweet film about a daughter’s unexpected homecoming for the New Year, animated by Oscar-nominated studio Taiko. But watching the tale feels a bit bittersweet, given the current health scare that prevented many Chinese residents from traveling over the holiday.
4. Identv: 'The Long Shot,' Rothco
Agency Rothco played detective in this new campaign for Identv. The campaign used the client’s facial recognition tech to finally close the book on one of history’s biggest prison-break mysteries—the one captured in the classic Clint Eastwood film “Escape from Alcatraz.”
3. HBO: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Sweet Sounds of Susie'
To mark the arrival of Season 10 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” HBO is targeting the “mindful” set with this new album of “soothing” tracks, provided by none other than the show’s ranting character, Susie Greene.
2. Red Cross: Liferun, Wunderman Thompson
Red Cross got gamers into a new mindset with this campaign that tasked them with saving people instead of killing them. Agency Wunderman Thompson tapped gaming specialist Team Evolve to develop a new creative mode that invites players to put themselves in the shoes of International Red Cross workers. To score points, they have to heal civilians, de-mine territories and distribute aid as fast as possible.
1. Expedia: Escape the Family, Saatchi & Saatchi London
In Canada, Expedia found a clever way to hop on the “Megxit” bandwagon with this simple ad that piggybacked coverage of royals.
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.