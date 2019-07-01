The Top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: July 1, 2019
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. Bob’s Discount Furniture: Quality Furniture at a Discount, Barton F. Graf
Bob’s Discount Furniture did kind of a remarkable thing. In its first work from Barton F. Graf, it turned its formerly vanilla puppet mascot into a delightfully weird vehicle for relaying the message that the ‘discount’ in the Bob’s name, doesn’t mean ‘cheap.’
4. Burger King: Whopper Diamonds, Grabarz and Partner
Burger King made diamonds out of the ashes of Whoppers to create wedding rings for a gay couple that it helped to marry in time for Pride month. The German activation from Grabarz and Partners is just part of a campaign that also includes rainbow crowns at restaurants and BK’s support for a local LGBTQ+ organization.
3. Mastercard: Acceptance Street and True Name Cards, McCann XBC
At number three, is Mastercard’s own Pride moves. The brand gave the iconic Gay Street sign in New York City’s Greenwich village a more inclusive update, showing a spectrum of identities. Along with that, Mastercard is now working with its banking partners to introduce True Name cards, which will allow transgender and non-binary customers to use the name of their choice on their cards.
2. Apple: Bounce, TBWA/Media Arts Lab
Apple debuted this breathtaking Airpods spot that shows a man gracefully bouncing along city streets and off walls, as if the concrete and asphalt were trampolines. What makes it even more impressive is that the jaw-dropping effects were largely practical, all captured in-camera.
1. Procter & Gamble: The Look, Saturday Morning
Procter & Gamble followed up its celebrated ad “The Talk” with “The Look,” the latest thought-provoking film to debut as part of its wide-ranging diversity initiatives. While “The Talk” was a mom-focused film that highlighted the conversation black parents have with their kids to warn them of the dangers that come with racism, “The Look,” created in partnership with Saturday Morning, centers on black men, and the unconscious bias that plagues them in their everyday lives.
