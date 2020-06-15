The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: June 15, 2020
Welcome to the top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. Thasorn Boonyanate: ‘Dear Client,’ Wunderman Thompson
Thasorn Boonyanate, an exec creative director at Wunderman Thompson Thailand, created this epic film about his client who dropped its biggest campaign of the year because of the pandemic. It starts off as a complaint, but in the end turns out to be a love letter of sorts. It turns out the client, TCP Group, which owns Red Bull, wanted to move its entire media budget to helping those suffering during the crisis.
4. Corona: ‘Match of Ages,’ We Believers
Corona beer, with agency We Believers, decided to fill that cavernous void in the hearts of soccer fans longing for the next match. Since the coronavirus put the sports world on hold, the agency, with the help of Mexico’s biggest TV station, culled through 70 years of soccer footage between the country’s most beloved teams to create a “Match of Ages,” a full-length soccer game that spans the decades.
3. OKCupid: ‘Black Lives Matter Badge,’ Mekanism
OKCupid announced this new addition in support of Black Lives Matter. Now its users can add badges saying they support the cause, and even tailor their searches to find those who do the same. Mekanism created a film to back the idea.
2. Babynames.com
Expectant parent site Babynames.com made this simple move with huge impact. On its homepage, it featured an image of names of African Americans who have died due to police brutality. “Each one of these names was somebody’s baby,” it read, also voicing its solidarity with the Black community.
1. P&G: ‘The Choice,’ Cartwright; Grey
P&G debuted its latest film taking on racism. “The Choice,” the first work from new agency Cartwright, along with Grey, opens with white text on black skin asking, “How are we to respond when we are shown over and over and over that our lives do not matter?” Then it moves to black text on white skin, noting how power comes from privilege. And it challenges the viewer saying, “Not being racist is not enough. Now is the time to be anti-racist.”
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.