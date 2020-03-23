The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: March 23, 2020
Hello, Creativity fans. We hope you’re all staying safe during these troubling times. One of the things that has kept us sane through all off this is the creativity that has flourished as agencies and communities everywhere have been put on lockdown, so we'd like to dedicate this edition of the Top 5 to some of those.
5. McCann/Kevin Bacon: ‘#IStayHomeFor,’ Maximum Effort, McCann Worldwide
McCann teamed up with actor Kevin Bacon to kick off an initiative to encourage everyone to keep their butts at home by remembering who they’re trying to protect. The #IStayHomeFor challenge asks people to post on social media pictures of themselves with signs featuring names of the loved ones they are trying to protect. Other celebrities including David Beckham, Demi Lovato and Elton John have already jumped in.
4. Nike: ‘March Madness. It’s Spreading,’ Wieden+Kennedy Portland
This particular campaign wasn’t actually created with the pandemic in mind, but it’s an interesting example of how the current environment can change and how we receive certain brand messages. Back in 1999, Nike and Wieden & Kennedy debuted their first March Madness campaign—centered entirely on a theme of contagion. Back then, it was well-received and played off the fever college basketball fans had over the tournament, but now, given March Madness’ cancellation due to the epidemic, the ads have a completely surreal vibe. Veteran creative Mike Folino, one of the writers on the campaign, said, “It’s unsettling now to see images that we conjured up actually coming to life.”
3. Ford: ‘Built to Lend a Hand; Built for Right Now,’ Wieden+Kennedy New York
Ford made a big move last week when it decided to pull all of its national vehicle ads and replace them with a new push about its response to the coronavirus, including how its giving payment relief to some Ford Credit customers. The ads, which were quickly created by Wieden & Kennedy New York, point out how the brand made things easier last year for customers affected by fires, hurricanes and tornadoes, and it will continue to be there to help out those affected by COVID-19.
2. Goodby Silverstein & Partners: ‘Please Don’t Squeeze or Hoard the Charmin’
The team at Goodby Silverstein & Partners rallied together from their quarantined home workspaces to create this important PSA reminding people to be careful with a precious resource: toilet paper.
1. Jure Tovrljan: ‘Coronavirus Logos,’
Slovenian creative director Jure Tovrljan reimagined famous logos for coronavirus times. Starbucks’ mermaid for example, now has a mask, Nike’s famous tagline says “Just don’t do it” and Mastercard’s overlapping circles are pulled apart. He says that at first, he got some negative reactions to the logos, but that he created them in “a positive spirit” and wanted to spread the message of social distancing in a different way that could “put a smile on worried faces.”
