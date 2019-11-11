The Top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: November 11, 2019
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. Malee: ‘The Lonely Rambutan,’ Wunderman Thompson Bangkok
Proof that out-of-the-box creativity can lead to results. This campaign from Wunderman Thompson Bangkok for canned fruit brand Malee channels noted Chinese film director Wong Kar-Wai in a strange, intense love story. It centers on a lonely can of rambutan, who wonders why no one notices it until only the holidays come around. It also included social media efforts that played on the “singlehood” of the can of fruit. The effort, according to the agency, led to a 20 percent growth in sales of canned fruit for the brand.
4. Canadian Down Syndrome Society: 'Project Understood,' FCB Canada
FCB Canada was behind this Google Voice initiative for the Canadian Down Syndrome Society. The “Project Understood” effort enlisted people with Down syndrome to help improve Google Voice algorithms so the platform could better assist such users. Typically, the algorithms are built from libraries of standard pronunciation and speech patterns, so those with different accents, or difficulties with speech or enunciation, might have trouble benefiting from the technology.
3. The Wall Street Journal: 'Read Yourself Better,' The&Partnership
The Wall Street Journal makes a big, artful statement in its new brand campaign from The&Partnership, directed by ad vet Juan Cabral of MJZ. Titled “Read Yourself Better,” the campaign includes a bizarre, seductive film that depicts how our digital lives have dangerously intetwined with our real ones, and encourages consumers to read past the clutter of messages we see online and in social media in an effort to find the truth.
2. Aldi: 'Put on an Amazing Show This Christmas,’ McCann U.K.
The U.K.’s Kevin the Carrot returns in yet another delightful holiday tale, created out of McCann U.K. and directed by Kylie Matulick and Todd Mueller of Psyop. This time, Kevin is accompanied by a little helper, Tommy the Tomato, in an ad that mashes up elements from Dickens, “Peaky Blinders” and “The Greatest Showman.”
1. Ikea: 'Silence the Critics,’ Mother London
The U.K.’s Christmas Bowl bonanza usually bombards us with so much saccharine feel-good-ness, but this refreshing spot from Ikea and Mother London is designed to make you feel bad. Directed by MJZ’s Tom Kuntz, it features a menagerie of anthropomorphized knick-knacks rapping to a family about how their home isn’t worthy to hold a holiday party. So they end up going to Ikea to remedy that.
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.