The Top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: November 4, 2019
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. Virgin Australia: ‘Velocity’ out-of-home campaign, CHE Proximity
This outdoor and print campaign from Virgin Australia reveals some perhaps surprising insights on how Australians are using their loyalty points, through striking images from illustrator Noma Bar.
4. 'Hellvetica,' R/GA
In time for the Halloween season, a group of creatives at R/GA made something more frightening than a jump scare—a really bad font. Dubbed “Hellvetica,” it takes what’s arguably the most famous and reliable typeface and screws with its kerning. The effect is enough to make perfectionists and the detail-oriented want to tear their eyes out.
3. Sprite: 'Pride,' Santo
Sprite and agency Santo extend the message of the brand’s “You Are Not Alone” campaign by framing the idea of “Pride” through a different lens. While typically we see it as a celebration of LGBTQ identity, the uplifting film honors the pride that family and friends feel when their loved ones are able to stand tall as their true selves.
2. Popeyes: 'Open on Sundays,’ Gut Miami
Chaos ensued earlier this year when Popeyes Louisiana Chicken debuted a chicken sandwich and ran out of the product in two weeks. In preparation for the sandwich's return on Sunday, Nov. 3, the brand is taking the opportunity to bash a fellow popular chicken sandwich purveyor. A new effort from agency Gut highlights the fact that Popeyes, unlike Chick-fil-A, is open on Sundays.
1. Apple: 'AirPods Pro’ out-of-home campaign, TBWA/Media Arts Lab
Apple has gone to artful lengths to promote its AirPods cordless ear buds with beautifully choreographed films. But this outdoor campaign promoting the new AirPods Pro sings in its simplicity. Along with TBWA/MAL, it placed massive images of lithe dancers in major cities around the world. Days later, as the new AirPods Pro launched, it dropped the buds into the dancers’ ears.
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.