The Top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: September 17, 2019
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. Samsung: 'Alpaca,' BBH New York
Samsung showcases the multitasking might of its Galaxy Note 10 smartphone in a fanciful spot from BBH New York. A trip to South America leads to a booming business that turns alpacas—and colorful wigs made from their wool—into a global fashion phenomenon.
4. McDonald's: 'Billboard Hotels,' Nord DDB
McDonald’s continues its environmental crusade for wild bees, this time with an initiative to build beehives into the billboards of local franchises. Nord DDB, which was responsible for a beehive in the shape of a tiny McDonald’s earlier this year, also mounted hives on the back of highway signs to create even more habitat.
3. Back Market: 'New is Old,' In-house
A campaign from secondhand tech marketplace Back Market commandeers the “Shot on iPhone” campaign with side-by-side images taken with old and new iPhones. They’re equally crisp and colorful, but the old iPhones don’t break the bank, leaving plenty of money to actually have fun, rather than just take pictures of it.
2. Super Size Me 2: ‘Holy Chicken,’ Humanaut
Gonzo documentarian Morgan Spurlock and Humanaut opened a pop-up chicken joint in New York City. Holy Chicken sources food from small and local farmers, and its tongue-in-cheek decor calls out both big agribusiness and popular food-marketing practices. Look for permanent locations in Washington, D.C., soon.
1. BMW: ‘Stage Your Driveway,’ FCB Canada
House hunters in Toronto spotted a few more Bimmers in the driveways of multi-million-dollar mansions. FCB Canada strategically placed X7s, M5s and the electric i8 roadster in promo shots and in actual driveways during open houses to get the cars in front of the right clientele. It probably didn’t hurt property values, either.
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.