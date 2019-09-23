The Top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: September 23, 2019
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. McDonald’s: 'Classics with Bacon,' Nord DDB
At No. 5, McDonald’s and agency Nord DDB added a strip of bacon to famous works of art like Van Gogh’s self-portrait, the Mona Lisa and “American Gothic,” to highlight that its own classic, the Big Mac, is also available with bacon.
4. Columbia Journalism Review: 'Flood the News,' TBWA/Chiat/Day N.Y.
In the run-up to the Global Climate Strike, the Columbia Journalism Review and TBWA/Chiat/Day New York made a push to convince media publications to increase their climate change coverage. Part of the effort included this art installation in which artist Joan Wong “destroyed” the front pages of major newspapers; the style of treatment they received represented the dangers that each paper’s city faces. The New York Times, for example, appears flooded by a combination of mud and sewage, a reminder of the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.
3. Burger King: 'Little Naps,' We Believers
Once again Burger King delights with a fascinating print campaign. Agency We Believers staked out Burger King restaurants around Mexico City and captured real folks who fell into food comas after eating the biggest burgers BK has on offer, those from its King’s Collection.
2. Lego: ‘Rebuild the World,’ BETC Paris
Lego and BETC Paris debuted the company’s first global brand campaign in 30 years, asking consumers to “Rebuild the World.” It includes a fantastic film directed by Traktor that plays out like the “Lego Movie” in reverse, as well as a series of print ads that use the famous bricks to make social commentary.
1. Sandy Hook Promise: ‘Back to School Essentials,’ BBDO New York
And at No. 1, BBDO New York and Smuggler director Henry-Alex Rubin return with another jarring film for Sandy Hook Promise. What starts out as a typical, playful back-to-school ad turns into an unnerving message about school violence.
