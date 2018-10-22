The Top 5 most creative brand ideas you need to know about now

Welcome to the Creativity Top 5. These are the most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now.

5. Leaf Forward: 'Pass the Bill', Rethink

Canada recently became only the second nation in the world to legalize recreational marijuana. To ring in the event, cannabis startup accelerator Leaf Forward, along with agency Rethink, created these limited-edition rolling papers imprinted with every word of Bill C-45, the Cannabis Act that made it all possible.

4. Melbourne Advertising and Design Club: 'Meet Grant', Cummins & Partners

Last year, we met Graham, the bizarrely formed humanoid from Clemenger BBDO's award-winning public service campaign for Transport Accident Commission Victoria. He represented the ideal shape our bodies would need in order to withstand car accidents. In a brilliant parody, fellow Aussie agency Cummins & Partners created "Meet Grant," featuring a dude whose body is outfitted for something arguably a little more treacherous: advertising. For example, he has "smaller than average genitals" to fuel the chip on his soldier and a removable spine to help deal with clients. The idea was created for the Melbourne Advertising and Design Club's Stars Creative Showcase.

3. Three: 'Phones Are Good', Wieden & Kennedy London

U.K. mobile company Three wants to prove that cellphones aren't all that bad by showing how history would have dramatically changed course had Henry the Eighth had Tinder, or the Titanic's captain had a navigation app, in this fun spot from Wieden & Kennedy London and directed by Ian Pons Jewell.

2. Ford: 'Built Ford Proud', Wieden & Kennedy Portland

Bryan Cranston plays an android, a Steve Jobs-like guru and the POTUS in Ford's first work from Wieden & Kennedy. The campaign, titled "Built Ford Proud," brings new swagger to the brand but also underscores its 115 years of experience in a market in which startups like Tesla are grabbing the headlines.

1. HBO and Sesame Workshop: 'Esme & Roy' Alexa Skill, 360i

HBO is extending its reach into the world of voice, with an Amazon Alexa skill for children. The brand has partnered with Sesame Workshop to create an educational experience for kids built off its animated show "Esme & Roy." Voiced by the show's own actors, it allows children to join the title characters on a variety of excursions. Not a bad way to kill some of that screen time.

