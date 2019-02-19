The Top 5 most creative brand ideas you need to know about now

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about now.

5. Danone: 'A Century of Yogurt,' BETC Paris

What's old became new again in this delightful campaign from BETC Paris for yogurt brand Danone. To celebrate the hundredth anniversary of its yogurt pots, the agency brought back its classic poster ads from the '50s and '60s by illustrators including Herve Moran and Oleg Zinger.

4. One Love: 'Love Better Chocolates,' TBWA/Chiat/Day New York

A curious twist on Valentine's Day chocolates. For onelove.org, TBWA/New York created this unusual gift box containing a selection of tantalizing treats. But each one came with a message--representing either healthy or unhealthy relationship behaviors. "Manipulation," for example, was a chocolate dome encasing sticky caramel that "takes control of your jaw," while "Honesty" was a tangy, transparent square that "has nothing to hide."

3. Chipotle: 'Behind the Foil,' Venables Bell and Partners | Director: Errol Morris

Fresh off a strong quarterly report, Chipotle debuted "Behind the Foil," a series of ads directed by Errol Morris from Venables Bell and Partners that shows how its staffers prepare its food. The company also streamed live on Facebook for two hours from the kitchen of a California restaurant so viewers could see how it's all done in real time. It's the latest in the company's "For Real" push, its effort to restore its image after foodborne illness outbreaks kept it in the headlines throughout 2015.

2. Hennessy: 'Seven Worlds,' DDB Paris | Director: Ridley Scott

Following his Super Bowl spot for Turkish Airlines, Sir Ridley Scott returns to the small screen with a sumptuous Oscars ad for Hennessy X.O. out of DDB Paris. The elaborate production is a surreal tale illustrating the seven notes of X.O., from sweet to spicy. Its centerpiece is a colossal golden figure who lumbers through various settings--and he looks a lot like that famous Hollywood statue.

1. Since Parkland: 'SinceParkland.org'

To commemorate the anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting in Parkland, Florida, last year, a group of 200 student reporters created the site SinceParkland.org, a reminder that even when media frenzy around gun violence dies down, young lives continue to be lost. On the site, the young journalists have put stories to the names of more than 1,100 child victims of shootings at Parkland and others in the ensuing months since the tragedy. The students worked with The Trace, McClatchy and the Miami Herald to create the site.

That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.