The Top 5 most creative brand ideas you need to know about now

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about now.

5. Shutterstock: Pop-Art Oscars Posters

In time for the Academy Awards, Shutterstock debuted yet another round of pop-art inspired versions of movies for Oscar-nominated films. Among them, a comic book take on "Roma," a Warhol-reminscent treatment for "Bohemian Rhapsody," and a Roy Lichenstein-inspired work for "The Favourite."

4. Quickbooks: 'Backing You' Oscars ad, TBWA/Chiat/Day L.A.

Following the recent controversy of production honors being cut from the Oscars broadcast, Quickbooks and TBWA/Chiat/Day responded with a new ad that puts such talents in the spotlight. It's a shoutout to self-employed and small business owners that comprise about 85% of a typical film's production crew--the sort of clientele Quickbooks caters to.

3. Cheerios: 'It's All in the Family,' 72andSunny New York

Cheerios celebrates diverse families in this charming animated campaign from 72andSunny, directed by Johnny Kelly out of Nexus. "Right on Tracks" features multiple music videos depicting families with adopted kids, single parents, gay parents, blended clans and more. Viewers can sing along to each video karaoke-style, by following a bouncing Cheerio across the subtitled lyrics.

2. Fox Networks Group Latin America: 'Pose' Gender-Neutral Subtitles, Astillero Buenos Aires

Fox Networks addressed a growing concern in Latin America in the #MeToo era--that the Spanish language is sexist. In Spanish, certain words are gendered, with the male versions largely taking precedence. But for its broadcast of the show "Pose," Fox subverted standard grammatical rules and introduced new gender-neutral versions of words. For example instead of using the male version of the word "amigos" to describe a mixed group of friends, the subtitles read "amigues," while the word "todos," the male version of "all," became "todes."

1. Ikea: 'Giant Smakryp Bath Toy,' Mother London

Ikea has jumbo-sized its plastic toy boat, the Smakryp, into a real-life vehicle, now floating on the Thames in London. But it's not there just for fun--the boat's doing real work, clearing garbage from the river's polluted water. The idea, from Mother London, promotes the opening of Ikea's Greenwich store, which it claims to be its most "sustainable" outpost ever. The public is invited to captain the votes via remote control, and some of the garbage collected will be upcycled into a sculpture for the Greenwich store.

That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.