The Top 5 most creative brand ideas you need to know about right now

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now.

5. Reebok: 'Storm the Courts,' Venables Bell and Partners

Reebok gets creepy cool in a new spot from Venables Bell & Partners. A street court game takes a super bizarre turn when a young girl arrives--straight out of The Grudge territory. Her strange moves are infectious, inspiring onlookers and players to break out in a trippy dance number.

4. The Mayo Clinic: 'The Journey to Certainty,' TBWA/Chiat/Day New York

This campaign from Mayo Clinic avoids tired conventions of hospital advertising to highlight the emotional journey patients and their loved ones face as they prepare for a diagnosis. Created out of TBWA/Chiat/Day New York and directed by Frederic Planchon, it's quiet, soulful storytelling that stands out in all the commercial noise.

3. Coors Light: Smart Beer Tap, DDB

Ever since the Super Bowl when Bud Light poked fun at its competitors' use of corn syrup, there's been a beer war going on. This time, Coors Light goes on the attack with this delightful new invention--a beer tap that lights up and dispenses free brew when Bud Light spews some negativity on social media.

2. Daughters of the Evolution: 'Herstory,' Goodby, Silverstein and Partners

Goodby Silverstein & Partners CCO Margaret Johnson and organization Daughters of the Evolution are behind this cool AR app that gives women their long due place in history books. When users scan an image of a male historical figure in a history text book with the app, it unlocks another story of another key female figure from that time. So far, the app features stories of 75 women from the 19th century.

1. Netflix: 'Meanwhile, Inside Your Netflix,' In-House

So this is what happens inside your Netflix. A new series of spots imagines the fun that ensues when characters and personalities from the streaming giant's original programming hang out. The Queer Eye guys critique BoJack Horseman, while "Nailed It" host Nicole Byer doesn't Nail It when she makes a cake creation for the Orange is the New Black crew.

That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.