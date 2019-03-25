The Top 5 most creative brand ideas you need to know about right now

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now.

5. Miller Lite: 'In the Real World,' DDB & Bud Light: Imitation (Miller Lite Response), Wieden & Kennedy New York

In this latest episode of "Beer Wars," Miller Lite invaded the world of "Dilly Dilly" to show what people on set of those ads really preferred, but Bud Light snapped back immediately, saying if its competitor really wanted to be a copycat, it should add an ingredients label to their packaging.

4. Long John Silver's: Fish Yeah! Records Audio Coupon, Baldwin&

You've never seen--or rather, heard, this kind of coupon before. Long John Silver's and Baldwin& created an entire album full of fish-themed songs, featuring tunes from seaside-inspired bands like beach-adjacent dad rock outfit the Coral Benders. A new song is being released each week of Lent; each one doubles as an audio coupon that customers can play in-store to get free grub or a discount.

3. Centro de Rehabilitación 'Visual Integral: Blind Interviews,' McCann Colombia

Employee recruiting goes blind, literally, in this unique program from McCann Colombia and the country's Eye Rehabilitation Center. The initiative is seeking to prevent employers from hiring--or not hiring--people based on their looks by employing recruiters who are actually blind. While this helps to focus recruitment on a candidates' real qualities, it also provides fulfilling roles for people with disabilities, who themselves often face discrimination during the hiring process.

2. Burger King: 'Burn That Ad,' David SP

Burger King asked customers to set its competitors' ads on fire. For the Brazil market, David SP added an AR feature to the BK app that allowed users to digitally burn down other restaurants' ads--and once they did, they would get a coupon for a free Whopper.

1. Ubisoft: 'Green Dawn,' DDB Paris

Gaming advertising just got really meta in this campaign for Ubisoft from DDB Paris. The video game maker placed a podcast inside its game "Ghost Recon Wildlands." It's called "Green Dawn" and over multiple installments that players find within the game, it tells the story of seven kids who fight for survival after their world has collapsed--but the ultimate point of it is to promote another Ubisoft title, "Division 2."

That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.