The Top 5 most creative brand ideas you need to know about right now

5.The Chicago Comedy Film Festival: 'Sad Ads,' TBWA/Chiat/Day New York

These are maybe the saddest ads you will ever see in your whole life and in the entire universe. They're so sad, in fact, that they're really funny. Which is kind of the point, because they're promoting the Chicago Comedy Film Festival.

4. Monoprix: 'Three-Pack,' Rosapark

A ridiculously simple but brilliant idea. French retailer Monoprix introduced this solution to one of life's biggest annoyances-lost socks. The store is now offering socks in packs of three. Agency Rosapark debuted a funny film to promote them.

3. Dove, Getty Images, Girlgaze: 'Project #ShowUs'

Dove, Getty Images and Girlgaze partnered on this initiative to get the media and advertising world to depict women as they really are, not as others think they should be. The centerpiece of Project #ShowUs is an inclusive stock photo library of completely unmanipulated images of women--and they're also all shot by female or non-binary photographers. Dove and partners have issued a call-to-action to the industry to use the #ShowUs photos in their campaigns.

2. McDonald's: 'Say No More,' TBWA/San Juan

Sometimes, you don't have to say a lot--or even show a lot to make a statement. That's evident in this fantastic out of home campaign for McDonald's from TBWA/San Juan, which banks on the familiarity of the Golden Arches' most popular products.

1. Apple: Special Event Show Opener; The Storytellers Behind Apple TV+

