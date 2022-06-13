Special Report: Creativity Top 5

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

A cheesy indulgence, Pride innovations and piracy gives way to the truth
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on June 13, 2022.
Credit: Ad Age

A brand brings sex education to Pride, sweet Father's Day duos, agencies' stealthy move to support Ukraine and more.

5. Velveeta: Pinkies Out Polish
Agency: Johannes Leonardo

Velveeta and Johannes Leonardo took the award-winning “La Dolce Velveeta” campaign to a weird and delightful new place with this unexpected product extension: nail polish that smells like cheese. The campaign encourages consumers to go all out in their indulgences, and what better way to do that than to adorn your digits with drippy, Velveeta-scented “Pinkies Out Polish.”

 

 

 

 

Credit: Velveeta

4. McDonald’s: The Things We Do
Agency: Leo Burnett Manila/Dubai

McDonald’s Father’s Day campaign for the Philippines is a simple, heartwarming acknowledgment of the things dads do for their kids. The series of eye-catching scenes captured by photographer Ale Burset depict fathers playing dress-up with their kids, wearing princess, mermaid superhero costumes to match their little ones. 

 

 

Credit: McDonald's

Credit: McDonald's

3. Elton John Foundation: LGBTQR Code
Agency: Ogilvy and Clear Channel

In this innovative use of outdoor and celebrity, Ogilvy and Clear Channel turned Elton John’s portrait into a QR code. The code adorns digital kiosks across the U.K. and Europe, turning them into donation points inviting passersby to contribute to the music legend’s charity, The Elton John AIDS Foundation.

 

 

 

 

Credit: Elton John AIDS Foundation

2. Postmates: Eat With Pride
Agency: In-House
Production Company: Psyop

Postmates celebrates Pride in a whole new way with a “bottom-friendly menu” featuring grub that’s better for you down there before engaging in anal sex. The campaign essentially serves as sex ed for those in the LGBTQ+ community, and the company teamed with sexual health expert and anal surgeon Dr. Evan Goldstein to create the menu, available in the app. The promotional video features “bottom-friendly” tips and is narrated by gay comedian Rob Anderson. It was created and produced by a team of LGBTQ+ talent, including co-directors Loren Christiansen and Michael DeWeese and producer Hanna Stolarski. As part of the campaign, Postmates is also donating to The Okra Project, which addresses food insecurity, financial barriers and mental health issues in the transgender community.

 

1. Nebo: Torrents of Truth
Agency: Nebo/72andSunny

Ukrainian agency Nebo, along with 72andSunny Amsterdam conceived this stealthy way to deliver censored news about the war in Ukraine to Russians. Russia had legalized digital content piracy to retaliate against sanctions placed on the country, and the “Torrents of Truth” campaign takes advantage of that by funneling in journalists’ reports in the guise of entertainment.  When users use torrenting to access popular films and shows, they encounter a message saying, “This isn’t what you expected to see. But this is something that you should see. The truth,” followed by harrowing, personal accounts of the brutal realities of the war. 

 

 

