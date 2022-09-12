Special Report: Creativity Top 5

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

Product storytelling abounds, in all kinds of directions
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on September 12, 2022.
Credit: Ad Age

This week: fresh storytelling around products, products and more products! 

 

5. Starbucks: Every table tells a story
Agency: Iris

Sometimes a brand isn’t just about its main product but also the experience around it. Starbucks paints this picture, packed with emotion, in an uplifting new ad from Iris for the U.K. market. 


 

 

 

 

4. Denny: Only Denny Will Do
Agency: Droga5 Dublin

Here’s yet another fine example of a brand deftly crafting an emotional story around its offerings in a new spot for Irish food purveyor Denny. Created out of Droga5 Dublin, the Accenture Song agency formerly known as Rothco, it tells the tale of a grandfather finally finding a way to bond with his expanding family—with the help of sandwiches.

 

 

3. Sheetz: Almost Vegan Sandwich
Agency: Joan 

Speaking of people-pleasing sandwiches, here’s an example of one that tries to be everything to everyone, in a hilarious way. Convenience chain Sheetz and agency Joan recently poked fun at the recent uproar over Cracker Barrel’s plant-based sausage by introducing its own “vegan” menu item. All you have to do is remove the meat. 

 

 

2. Samsung: Join the flip side
Agency: Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam

Samsung and Wieden+Kennedy go the horror route to promote the brand’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 phone. The integrated push includes an anthem spot about a woman who swears by what we presume is her iPhone after a friend sings the praises of the foldable Samsung device. From there, however, bending objects haunt her at every step, climaxing in her failed attempt to fold her own device. The idea may be a bit clichéd and over-the-top, but the terror-infused direction from Bacon’s Matias and Mathias makes it a fun ride. 

 

1. Mother: Mother Goods
Agency: Mother

As part of Mother’s realignment around purpose and the aim to “make our children proud,” the agency unveiled its product line “Mother Goods,” comprising head-turning objects designed to make a statement. They include bullet-resistant loungewear that promises to “protect you from guns in the comfort of your home,” a phone case attached to a handcuff (a comment on our device addiction), as well as previous social commentary items the agency created such as a luxury diaper, gay icon Russian nesting dolls, among others.

 

 

 

 

'Cuf' from Mother Goods

Credit: Mother

'Kickback' bullet-resistant loungewear line from Mother Goods

Credit: Mother

