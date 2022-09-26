The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

This week: business-to-business ads you'll want to watch, when morbid sells, a very interesting adoption drive
This blockbuster ad for reconditioned tech marketplace Back Market imagines what it would be like if cats got really pissed off that they weren’t the only ones who had nine lives. Directed with Hitchcockian, comedic flair by MJZ’s Tom Kuntz, the spot from Buzzman is pure entertainment—though we wish the connection between idea and product were a little stronger.
How do you make boring performance marketing stats stand out for time-pressed marketers? Why not try a disembodied head? TikTok’s B2B campaign from Gravity Road enlists TikTok comedy star Luke Vernon, or rather his bodiless noggin, to portray entrepreneurs raving about how the social platform has helped make their marketing messages connect and their business soar.
In yet another entertaining B2B push, Spotify and FCB New York returned with the second round of their award-winning “Song for Every CMO” campaign, this time featuring bespoke tunes honoring Mastercard’s Raja Rajamannar, Cadillac’s Melissa Grady Dias, Wendy’s Carl Loredo and Haleon’s Katie Williams. It’s an idea that has legs and surely continues to make other top marketers jealous.
Ikea as a brand dares to market its initiatives and products with what would traditionally be considered a risky acknowledgment of the fact that life isn’t always butterflies and rainbows. In the latest “Life Collection” effort from Try Oslo, the brand is promoting its recycling and secondhand goods program by highlighting why those products are back out in the world—because its owners passed away, separated or went bankrupt.
Of all the ideas we saw this week, this felt the freshest. At a time when streaming services and other companies are cracking down on consumers sharing subscriptions, language learning platform Duolingo began an “adoption campaign” actively encouraging users to give away their extra logins—and freeloaders to ask for them, in this funny, incisive activation from Mischief @ No Fixed Address.