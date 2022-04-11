Special Report: Creativity Top 5

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

A nuanced tale of allyship, streaming takes a creative nod from traditional TV, NYC gets bold down south
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on April 11, 2022.
   

Credit: Ad Age

This week: A beer giant brings accessibility to gaming, ice cream without the fluff, NYC takes on Florida and more.

5. Froneri: Pillow Fight
Agency: Droga5 London

We love it when boring categories get un-boring. That’s what this fun, frenetic spot for Froneri from Droga5 London does for ice cream. Instead of food porn or the delicate, dainty scenarios of people primly licking frosty treats, the ad features a stylish, high-octane Tarantino-meets-Wuxia pillow fight—all to introduce its new Cookie Cone Extreme treat. Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler, aka Similar But Different, directed via Smuggler U.K.

 

4. Hulu: HuluIDs
Agency: Hulu's Greenhouse

Broadcast IDs, the interstitial films that remind viewers where they’re tuned into on TV, may not be as relevant in the age of streaming. But Hulu decided to embrace them in this fun campaign that invited artists from all over to have fun with its logo. Nearly a dozen films feature an array of animations styles, from traditional cel animation, to stop motion and anime. The effort was created out of Hulu’s in-house creative studio Greenhouse and will roll out more films throughout the year.

 

3. Oreo/PFLAG National: The Note
Agency: 360i

Oreo and PFLAG—the United States’ largest organization supporting the LGBTQ+ community, their families, friends and allies—partner again on this touching film that tells the story of an Asian American family supporting its gay son as he prepares to come out to his grandmother. Created by “Saving Face” director Alice Wu and 360i Executive Creative Director Devon Hong with artful restraint, the work illustrates the cultural and cross-generational challenges that can come with being an ally. It marks the debut of Oreo and PFLAG’s “Lifelong Ally” partnership and follows the cookie brand and organization’s “Proud Parent” film from 2020.  

 

 

 

2. AB InBev/Pilsen Callao: E-ntrepreters
Agency: DDB; FTW

AB InBev is the latest brand to bring inclusivity and accessibility to its marketing. A new campaign for its Peruvian beer brand Pilsen Callao is trying to bring sign language to gaming. The effort, created out of DDB and the agency’s gaming-focused network FTW, features a new bot for gamers that turns real-time chat into real-time sign language. For now, deaf players are able to use it on Discord, but AB InBev made it open source in the hopes that other developers will take the chat to other platforms such as Twitch streaming and metaverse platforms. Within a week of debuting in late March, the campaign organically reached more than 1 million views and the feature was downloaded by 75% of Peru’s deaf gaming community.

 

1. City of New York: NYC❤U
Agency: VMLY&R; GroupM; BCW; H+K Strategies

New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a bold challenge to Florida’s recently passed “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, which bans schools from teaching kids, from kindergarten through third grade, lessons related to gender identity and sexual orientation.

Credit: The City of New York

Last week, he introduced a striking black and rainbow-colored billboard campaign running in five major cities in Florida, calling for LGBTQ+ citizens to move up north where they’ll be welcome with open arms. WPP agencies VMLY&R, GroupM, BCW and H+K Strategies teamed on the effort, and GroupM’s Kinetic secured the donated ad space. 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit: City of NY

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age.

