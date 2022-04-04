Special Report: Creativity Top 5

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

The best media placements we've seen all year, a banner celebrity-brand partnership continues and more
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on April 04, 2022.
Credit: Ad Age

This week: Brands catch you while peeing and peering at the slopes, a major fast feeder gets trashy and more. 

5. L’Oreal: Stand Up Against Street Harassment
Agency: McCann Paris

Eva Longoria’s ongoing work with L’Oreal is worthy of a case study for a standout celebrity-brand partnership. In her various campaigns with the beauty brand and McCann Paris, she’s revealed that she’s human like the rest of us (dying her own roots during the pandemic) and expressed her vulnerability (in a “lesson of worth” directed at her first-grade self). More recently, she teamed with the brand on this entertaining yet informative video that shows viewers how to tackle street harassment—for those who may not be ready to defend themselves.

 

 

4. McDonald’s: Take Away Your Takeaway
Agency: Nord DDB

In perhaps McDonald’s least mouth-watering play ever, the fast food giant put its trash at the center of a new campaign in Scandinavia. The effort from Nord DDB highlighted the litter that its customers make with the brand’s packaging. It’s all part of a broader environmental push to help make consumers more aware of “unconscious” littering. The campaign also includes directional ads that make use of the Golden Arches to remind customers where to put their trash.

For more great ideas, bookmark our section covering the best in brand creativity every day at Adage.com/Creativity. 

Credit: McDonald's

3. Ouigo: The Snow Cam Takeover
Agency: Rosa Paris

French train operator Ouigo caught the attention of customers in an unexpected place: snow cams trained on popular ski resorts. Knowing that the re-opening of resorts post-COVID would draw attention from skiers eager to get back on the slopes, agency Rosa Park placed billboards advertising Ouigo train fares in the line of sight of live cameras at resorts L'Alpe d'Huez and Les Contamines. Rosa Paris Co-Founder Jean-François Sacco gave the inventive new media placement a name—"Webdoor.”

 

 

2. Tommy John: Urinal Ads
Agency: In-House

We don’t expect to find brilliant creativity when we’re taking a wee, but that’s what shoppers at malls around the country encountered with these urinal and bathroom stall ads from underwear brand Tommy John.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit: Tommy John

The witty copywriting and strategic placement addressed a captive audience while they were arguably more receptive to a pitch for new skivvies—and conveniently directed them to the nearest Tommy John retailer, just steps away. 

Credit: Tommy John
1. YWCA: It’s Time to Add the M
Agency: Rethink

This campaign from the YWCA in Canada questions a long-established convention in sports: why are “men” the default when it comes to the names of major athletics organizations? That’s evident in the monikers of female leagues with the additional “W” tagged on as in the WNBA and the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League). Created out of Rethink, the campaign is calling on people to “add the M” to the logos of male organizations in an effort to call out the gender disparity that affects female athletes across all levels of sport.

 

 

 

 

 

 

