The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

This week: when life gives you dust you make advertising, stunning images capture the plight of Ukraine, a brand's big sustainability idea goes global.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.
This week: when life gives you dust you make advertising, stunning images capture the plight of Ukraine, a brand's big sustainability idea goes global.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.
Last week, a Saharan dust storm left parts of Europe coated with a layer of dirt, so KFC in Spain decided to turn the mess into marketing. On social media, the brand asked consumers to write “KFC” on their vehicles to get free chicken strips. Some adorned their cars with the initials, while others scrawled the letters on bikes and baby strollers. A tweet promoting the effort got more than 5 million impressions and 300,000 interactions in less than 24 hours, and more than 1,000 people showed up for their free grub.
Powerade puts mental health front and center in its new campaign that debuted during March Madness. Starring sports celebrities including gymnast Simon Biles, British diver Tom Daley, Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte and NBA alumni Chris Webber and Jason Williams, the spot delivers the message “Pause is Power” in a series of whimsical scenes showing the athletes taking a break from the intensity of the game. Biles gets a manicure, while Conte kicks back in his La-Z-Boy and joins a knitting tutorial led by Daley. The campaign was created with Publicis Worldwide and directed by Traktor via Stink.
For more great ideas, bookmark our section covering the best in brand creativity every day at Adage.com/Creativity.
Last week a clever but also extremely helpful idea came from language learning platform Duolingo. In time for World Tattoo Day (March 21), the company announced a public service that’s also totally on-brand—it’s offering to fix your badly translated foreign language tats. Knowing that a major ink lover blunder is people getting tattoos in their non-native language that don’t live up to their intended message (such as when Ariana Grande mistakenly got “Japanese barbecue finger” inscribed on her palm) the new social campaign is offering to fix the bad tattoos of a lucky few who share them on social media with the campaign hashtag "#tattooduoover." Those selected will be flown to Paris for the repair at tattoo parlor Abraxas.
Last week, Time magazine debuted a pair of striking covers to illustrate both the resilience and the agony of Ukraine’s citizens.
The ”Resilience” image, created by French artist JR, captured a nearly 150-foot photo of a five-year-old refugee named Valeriia, unfurled by 100 people at the steps of the National Opera in Lviv, while the “Agony” cover featured a harrowing scene of a mother and child being evacuated from the city of Irpin, shot by Ukrainian photographer Maxim Dondyuk.
Last year, one of our favorite campaigns was Corona’s “Plastic Fishing Tournament,” an initiative created with We Believers that tapped local fisherpeople in Mexico whose business was being threatened by overfishing and pollution to gather something new—plastic waste. Anglers were paid for their catches, which would then be recycled. Corona has now taken the effort global to countries including Brazil, Israel and China. In a new development, the recycled plastic is being turned into products including beach merch, sculptures, furniture and transportation pallets. The campaign is a testament to how brands' "world-changing" ideas don't have to be one-off stunts, but hopefully can have lasting, scalable impact.
Read: Corona paid fisherman to fish plastic out of the ocean.