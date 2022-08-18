The top 5 food and beverage marketing ideas you need to know about now

It all amounts to significant, albeit a bit risky, publicity for the brand, considering the link to weaponry. Fiji Senior Marketing VP Clarence Chia told the Journal that “we normally would avoid any scenes with violence, but in ‘Bullet Train,’ Fiji Water, as you know, saves the day.”

Not everyone is amused, though. In an unflattering review of the film, Tilt magazine called the water bottle plotline “little more than a shameless advert for Fiji water.”

A Fiji representative told Ad Age the deal was brokered after Sony, the studio behind the film, reached out to the brand. Fiji did not disclose financial terms. “It was important to Fiji that the brand respect the storyline takes place in Japan, even though it was being filmed in Los Angeles. With that, the U.S. labels were switched out for the Fiji Water Japanese labels and placed on the bottles prior to handing over to the production team,” the representative told Ad Age in an email.



1. Fear the Reaper (tortilla chip)

The best TikTok trends happen organically. And when brands try to manufacture them, they often fail. But Paqui Tortilla Chips’ #OneChipChallenge is, well, pretty hot. The brand, owned by Hershey Co.-controlled Amplify Snack Brands, on Aug. 9 announced the return of the challenge, in its sixth year, which this year features chips made from Carolina Reaper Pepper and Scorpion Pepper. The hotter-than-hell chip, dubbed the Reaper, will turn your tongue blue if you eat one. For the challenge, consumers are asked to prove they’ve eaten one by sharing a picture of their blue tongue on social media.