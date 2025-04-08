The top 5 food and beverage marketing ideas to know about right now

In this edition of the round up, “The Office” heads back to Chili’s, Coca-Cola’s name-on-can stunt gets interactive and brands dip into bowls of ice-cold Saratoga Spring Water. Meanwhile, beer brands Miller Lite and Corona polish their longstanding brand equities. 5. Miller Lite Miller Lite, recognized as the first brand to make light beer a thing, turns 50 this year, and the Molson Coors brand kicked off the celebration with an ode to its originality. To the backing of David Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel” and a slideshow of photos from the brand’s archives, the staccato Queens accent of Christopher Walken salutes “This right here—the legendary Lite beer. The origi-NA-tor, the in-VENT-or…” Leo Chicago is behind the work, which is called “Legendary Stories Start With a Lite.” 4. Scranton Chili’s The Dundie Awards Chili’s opened for real in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Fans of “The Office” may be familiar with Chili’s as the location for the Dundie Awards, an annual awards show put on by Michael Scott as a morale booster. The actual location opened last month, with creative starring “The Office” actors Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery and Andy Buckley. @chilisofficial We brought a few friends back to help us celebrate the opening of Chili’s Scranton Branch on April 7th. Oh, and yeah… it’s the only Chili’s in the world that’ll be serving the Awesome Blossom ♬ original sound - Chili’s Grill & Bar The Scranton Branch will also be the only Chili’s location to serve the fan-favorite Awesome Blossom as a regular menu item. Also read: Top 5 brand TikToks to know 3. Corona New agency GSD&M helped Corona re-establish its beach credentials behind a new brand platform called La Playa Awaits. Executives of Corona parent Constellation Brands say the new work eschews celebrities so as to make the beach the star of the show. Then again, with artistic match cuts melding a cliff diver with a splashing lime, and waves at the shore with the head on a beer, Corona is a co-star. 2. Coca-Cola Coca-Cola’s “Share a Coke” program is back—and this time, it goes beyond cans and bottles with names on them. As Coke looks to appeal to Gen Z, digital tools associated with the promotion will further personalize the experience, the company stated. Customers who cannot find their name on a package, for example, can scan a code to be taken to an online platform where they will find more names and customization tools. They can also use the “Memory Maker” to create personalized videos using their own content. And Coke is bringing personalization to its Freestyle fountain machines, allowing consumers to scan a code, answer some questions and get an AI-generated drink combination for themselves or a friend. Originally introduced in Australia in 2011, “Share a Coke” ran in the U.S. in 2014, 2015 and 2017. The campaign was developed by WPP Open X, led by VML and supported by Ogilvy PR, EssenceMediacom and Subversive. 1. Saratoga Spring Water Fitness influencer Ashton Hall has quite the early morning routine involving about five bottles of Saratoga Spring Water. But what really stood out on social media was his pouring a bottle into a bowl of ice and dunking his face into it, twice. The blue bottles (and bananas) have become visual must-haves for other creators and brands making their own versions of Hall’s routine, giving Saratoga free publicity. Hall’s influence even extended to the stock market. His viral video briefly hiked up shares of Saratoga owner Primo Brands by about 2% on March 24. Other brands got in on the joke as well, including McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Duolingo, Athletic Brewing and Walmart. Baseball players also posted bowls of iced Saratoga Springs water in honor of Opening Day, including New York Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver and right fielder and third baseman for the Houston Astros Cam Smith. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Smith (@camsmith.24)\r\n