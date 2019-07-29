The Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now: July 29, 2019
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. Subway: Set Invasion, Above & Beyond
Some familiar looking characters—a clown, a large-headed king and an elderly gent dressed in a white suit and black tie storm the set of a Subway commercial. That’s because they don’t want the brand to get news out of its new and improved menu, in this hilarious spot from Above & Beyond directed by Smuggler’s Michael Clowater.
4. Lyft: America is an idea, not a geography, Even/Odd
Lyft alongside agency and production shop Even/Odd crafted a series of moving portraits about immigrants in the U.S. in a digital magazine entitled “America is an idea, not a geography.” The site is home to a host of multidimensional stories that illustrate the contributions immigrants and first-generation Americans make to the country despite the various challenges they face because of their backgrounds. Just as important, the stories remind viewers that, as unique as the subjects are, they’re also just like everybody else.
3. SNCF: Mureux “Stadium,” Ogilvy Paris
Peeing in public places is a huge problem in many big cities. In France, it’s particularly bad at train stations. So the country’s railway company, SNCF and Ogilvy Paris came up with this surprising solution. At one especially pee-plagued station, they painted murals that transformed the area into a stadium-like setting, complete with the faces of athletes and kids. The idea played on the country’s respect for sports and children. According to the agency, the campaign led to a significant reduction of urine pollution at the station.
2. Old Spice: Never Let a Friend Lose His Swagger, Wieden & Kennedy Portland
Old Spice and Wieden & Kennedy dropped this ridiculously funny campaign showing guys trying to rescue their buddies from disappearing into adulthood oblivion. In spots directed by Steve Rogers, they swoop in to save their friends from office life drudgery, binge-watching inertia and new parent exhaustion.
1. Burger King: Why Roast, Buzzman
McDonald’s and TBWA erected a simple sign outside Burger King in Belgium. It featured a single line promoting how it offers table service, but the home of the Whopper does not. Soon after, however, Burger King and agency Buzzman put up another sign, poking fun at McDonald’s attempt to poke fun while highlighting BK’s own unique offering. “Why try to roast when you can’t even flame grill?” it asked.
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.