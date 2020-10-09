Special Report: Creativity Top 5

Watch live at 11 a.m. EDT: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now

By Ann-Christine Diaz, Alexandra Jardine and I-Hsien Sherwood. Published on October 09, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now

Watch the livestream above and follow the conversation on Facebook, PeriscopeLinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Welcome to a live episode of the top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now.

Ad Age's Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz and Creativity Associate Editors Alexandra Jardine and I-Hsien Sherwood talk about the bright creative spots of the week, including one brand's soap opera saga, a new way to approach therapy, and a stunt to make your heart explode. 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is the associate creativity editor, U.K. at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
I-Hsien Sherwood

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now

Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now
Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now

Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now
Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now

Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now
The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: September 11, 2020

The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: September 11, 2020
Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now, August 28, 2020

Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now, August 28, 2020
Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now, August 21, 2020

Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now, August 21, 2020
The Top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: August 14, 2020

The Top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: August 14, 2020
The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: August 7, 2020

The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: August 7, 2020