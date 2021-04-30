Special Report: Creativity Top 5
Watch live at 11 a.m. EDT: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now
Oscars sob stories, moon munchies, a vaccine 'drive' and more
Watch the livestream above and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.
Welcome to a live episode of the top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
Ad Age Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz, Creativity Associate Editors Alexandra Jardine and I-Hsien Sherwood, and Reporter Jessica Wohl look back on the week's standout ideas, including moon munchies and a vaccine "drive." Plus, a taste test of some of the latest food brand "innovations."