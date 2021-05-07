Special Report: Creativity Top 5
Watch live at 11 a.m. EDT: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now
Statues cover up, an ad that makes viewers angry, and more
Watch the livestream above and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.
Welcome to a live episode of the top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
Ad Age Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz, Creativity Associate Editors Alexandra Jardine and I-Hsien Sherwood, and Reporter Jessica Wohl look back on the week's standout ideas, including costumed statues, an anger-inducing ad and a Mother's Day tearjerker.