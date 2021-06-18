Special Report: Creativity Top 5
Watch live at 11:00 AM EDT: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now
Nut-shaking, soccer data gets real, trashy furniture and more
Watch the livestream above and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.
Welcome to a live episode of the top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
Ad Age Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz, Creativity Associate Editors Alexandra Jardine and I-Hsien Sherwood, and Ad Age Senior Reporter Jessica Wohl look back on the week's most inspiring ideas, including some surprisingly original (and not-so-original) ad tunes, an eye-opening use of data and an intriguing environmental push.