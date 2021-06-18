Watch live at 11:00 AM EDT: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now

Special Report: Creativity Top 5

Nut-shaking, soccer data gets real, trashy furniture and more
By Ann-Christine Diaz, Alexandra Jardine, I-Hsien Sherwood and Jessica Wohl. Published on June 18, 2021.
Welcome to a live episode of the top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now.

Ad Age Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz, Creativity Associate Editors Alexandra Jardine and I-Hsien Sherwood, and Ad Age Senior Reporter Jessica Wohl look back on the week's most inspiring ideas, including some surprisingly original (and not-so-original) ad tunes, an eye-opening use of data and an intriguing environmental push. 

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is the associate creativity editor, U.K. at Ad Age. She has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title ‘Marketing’ and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

I-Hsien Sherwood

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

Jessica Wohl

Jessica Wohl is a senior reporter for Ad Age, covering the food and restaurant industries for Ad Age. She also hosts the Marketer’s Brief podcast and Creativity Top 5 Live. Jessica also leads the editorial team’s annual Ad Age Leading Women awards and programming. Jessica previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and Reuters.

 

