Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now
Welcome to a live episode of the top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
Ad Age's Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz and Creativity Associate Editors Alexandra Jardine and I-Hsien Sherwood talk about the bright creative spots of the week, including a car brand's critique of history, another twist on Black Friday, and all the strange ideas that had us talking.
5. PACRONYM: A message from your friendly local mail carrier
Nostalgia wins again in this political ad starring actor Wayne Knight, who’s perhaps best known for playing Jerry Seinfeld’s biggest foe, Newman the mailman, in the comedian’s long-running show. Here, Knight reprises his role, but this time, to take on another opponent—Donald Trump, whom he criticizes for launching a “systematic, premeditated assault” on the U.S. mail. The ad comes from pro-Biden super-PAC PACRONYM, which tapped former “Seinfeld” writer Dave Mandel to pen the ad. Mandel, who eventually went on to become the showrunner for “VEEP,” reportedly was the one who recruited Knight for the spot.
4. SheaMoisture: It Comes Naturally
Agencies: BBDO; Joy Collective
As the first new campaign in two years from Unilever-owned SheaMoisture, “It Comes Naturally” strives to capture the diversity of the brand’s Black roots and female customers. The idea is also reflected in the diverse group of talent that worked on the campaign, from the agencies BBDO New York and Black-owned Joy Collective, to the six artists tapped to create the work: Bisa Butler, Reyna Noriega, Linda Mawala, Rachelle Baker, Alexis Eke and Monica Ahanonu. Animation company Buck also helped bring it to life. While celebrating the brand's customers, the work also underscores SheaMoisture’s pledge to invest proceeds from every purchase into companies run by Black female entrepreneurs.
3. Bud Light: Cardboard Fan
Agency: Wieden+Kennedy New York
Now that we’ve come to accept the reality of life on lockdown and watching live sports from afar, Bud Light and Wieden+Kennedy New York are mining humor from our pandemic inconveniences in this surprisingly sweet tale starring an unlikely hero. We all know about the cardboard doppelgangers that are now attending Major League Baseball games in place of “real” humans, but this hilarious story sees one of these stand-in fans gain sentience, just so he can get his hands on an ice cold brew. And thanks to the deft direction of O Positive’s David Shane, the 2D guy becomes a truly lovable hero we can really root for.
2. Volvo: Terrible Idea
Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors
Volvo has long made safety its key selling point, and it continues to impress us with the inventive ways it is able to build on those credentials. In its most recent effort from Forsman & Bodenfors, Volvo digs into history books to remind us of when seatbelts, now a well-proven safety measure, were once called a “terrible idea,” including by the likes of the venerable New York Times. It uses that as a springboard to showcase its latest safety measures, including speed limits on all its new cars, as well as in-vehicle cameras to monitor if drivers are intoxicated.
1. Ikea: Buy Back Friday
Agency: Edelman
Five years ago, REI made the whole world rethink retail’s biggest day of the year when it asked consumers to “Opt Outside” for Black Friday. It closed all its stores, gave its employees the day off, and encouraged consumers to enjoy the outdoors instead of navigating the mad rush of snagging a big deal at the mall. Now, Ikea is taking a stab at bringing good to the big day with Buy Back Friday. With the initiative, created out of Edelman U.K., the retailer is offering to buy customers’ unwanted Ikea goods, which they can register to sell online. In exchange, Ikea will give them vouchers to spend in the store, the value of which will depend on the condition of the items. The used items will be sold in dedicated secondhand areas of the stores.
