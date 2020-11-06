Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now
Watch the livestream replay above and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.
Note: Click here to refresh if video isn't playing during broadcast.
Welcome to a live episode of the top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
Ad Age's Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz, Creativity Associate Editor I-Hsien Sherwood and Creativity Associate Editor Alexandra Jardine discuss the ongoing rush of holiday ads, final election moves and more.
5. Pond's: Love at First Sight
Agency: David Madrid
It’s been a grueling week, so this hilarious spot provided a bright bit of comic relief. Created out of David Madrid for Pond’s, it starts out as a sappy, Hallmark-style love story about two office workers engaged in budding romance through the giant panes of their adjacent skyscraper buildings. Ultimately, however, it turns out to be a cautionary tale about the importance of good skincare.
4. Lego: And I think to myself
Agency: LEGO Agency
In time for the holidays, LEGO debuted this uplifting ad imagining the world through the eyes of kids. Directed by The Bobbsey Twins From Homicide out of production company Blink, the spot starts off with the little ones brick-building with their parents, one-upping them with their more fanciful creations. A dad makes a tree of green, while his son builds one with sausages; a mother creates roses, while her daughter makes a blue horse. The scenario then explodes into a wonder-filled universe where Star Wars AT-ATs and Stormtroopers walk the streets, a princess takes on a dragon and dinosaurs hit the disco floor alongside minifigs. A fresh take on Louis Armstrong's classic tune "What a Wonderful World" adds a delightful touch. The spot ends with the brand’s tagline “Rebuild the World,” a theme that—between the pandemic, the elections and all the other turmoil going on right now—feels strikingly timely.
3. Amazon: The Show Must Go On
Agency: Lucky Generals
This week, Lucky Generals debuted its latest holiday ad for Amazon. The agency has turned out plenty of lighthearted work for the brand, like its previous seasonal spots featuring singing boxes. But with 2020 posing new challenges for retailers, the brand’s holiday message got a bit more serious. It tells the story of a talented ballerina who finally wins a lead role in her annual recital—but the pandemic threatens to pull her away from the stage. That is, until her family and neighborhood give her the spotlight she’s long been working for (with a bit of help from Amazon). Melina Matsoukas directed the spot via Prettybird.
2. Joe Biden for President: Worst of; Climate Change
This pair of spots for the Biden campaign has topped our charts since they debuted late last week. Unlike the spate of political ads filled with news footage, testimonials and other live-action fare, these are spare, featuring nothing but a black oval against a white backdrop. The ellipses then begin to move like a mouth as we hear the words of Donald Trump, spewing phrases about his thoughts on COVID and the environment. But when a pen lands in the bubble and starts scribbling, the ads reveal their point.
1. Calm: CNN "Key Race Alert" Sponsorship
Meditation app Calm was the big winner on election night when it sponsored CNN’s “Key Race Alerts” for the presidential showdown. The move earned the brand loads of retweets and engagement—analytics company Talkwalker calculated 9,700 brand mentions, a 248% increase from the previous day. Beyond the sponsorship, the company ran a 30-second spot featuring nothing but rain falling on leaves and on social media. Calm also shared various relaxation exercises to help election-watchers keep their cool throughout the night.
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.