Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now
Welcome to a live episode of the top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
Ad Age's Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz, Creativity Associate Editors Alexandra Jardine and I-Hsien Sherwood, and Reporter Jessica Wohl dissect the week's best ideas, biggest surprises and more.
5. CoorDown: The Hiring Chain
Agency: Small
To honor World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, organization CoorDown, which supports those with Down Syndrome, worked with agency Small to create this uplifting tale backed by a playful original tune performed by Sting. The spot illustrates how it takes just one employer’s vote of confidence to set off a positive chain of events and counter any preconceived notions that others might have about hiring someone with Down Syndrome.
4) Gatorade: Anything You Can Do 2021
Agency: TBWA\Chiat\Day
Continuing the nostalgia trend, Gatorade is the latest brand to revisit a past pop culture hit—only this time, it’s the brand’s own commercial. A new spot from TBWA/Chiat/Day recreates Gatorade’s famous “Anything You Can Do” spot from 1997 that featured Michael Jordan and Mia Hamm facing off in a variety of sports, set to the classic show tune from “Annie Get Your Gun.” In the 2021 version, however, it’s a showdown between sprinting star Usain Bolt and soccer pro Abby Wambauch, going at it on the skating rink, at ping pong and more. Jordan and Hamm make cameos as well, still competing—this time, on the putting green.
3) Intel: Justin Gets Real
Agency: VMLY&R
Last fall, when Apple introduced its latest line of Macs equipped with the company’s new M1 chip, it brought back John Hodgman in his role as the bumbling PC from the famous “Get a Mac” campaign. Nowhere in sight was his foe, Justin Long, who taunted him as the cooler Mac. This week, however, Long re-emerged—but to shill for the opposing team. The series of ads for Intel, from VML&R, begin in similar fashion to Apple’s old spots, but instead Long says, “Hi, I’m Justin,” before going through various scenarios showing the merits of PC over Macs.
2) Nike: The Toughest Athletes
Agency: Wieden+Kennedy Portland
Nike is the latest advertiser to celebrate mothers and moms-to-be in all their glory—whether they’re eight months into their pregnancy or breastfeeding their newborns. The brand’s new ad promoting its maternity line shines a light on these “toughest athletes” and features scenes of professional and everyday sportswomen balancing motherhood with exercise and training. The ad packs the dramatic and soul-stirring punch of classic Nike work, but it’s also drawn renewed criticism for the company's past treatment of athletes like Olympian Allyson Felix, who had suffered financial consequences when she was pregnant and sponsored by Nike, leading the brand to rethink its maternity policy.
1) Apple: Jump
Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Apple no longer has Justin Long, but it does have Kengo Sugino. The double-dutch star from Japan stars in the company’s latest AirPods Pro spot, which debuted at the Grammys. In it, we see Sugino making miraculous jumps, leaps and twirls over otherworldly ropes that spring from lines on the ground and everyday objects. Sam Brown directed via Imperial Woodpecker.
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.