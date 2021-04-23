Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now
Welcome to a live episode of the top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
Ad Age Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz, Creativity Associate Editors Alexandra Jardine and I-Hsien Sherwood, and Reporter Jessica Wohl look back on the week's best ideas, Earth Day campaigns and more.
5. H&M: One Second Suit
Agency: Uncommon
The pandemic has driven up unemployment rates around the world, but now that restrictions are starting to lift in the U.K., job seekers are out in force. But after a year of sweatpants, not everyone has (or can afford to buy) a nice suit for those inevitable interviews. So H&M is offering suits for young men to use for 24 hours. If they return it in the prepaid bag before the time is up, it’s free. While only the “H&M Man” line is available, there are even more women out of work, so we’re waiting to see if the initiative expands.
4. Levi's: Buy Better. Wear Longer
Agency: AKQA
Think of all the times a kid discovers an old pair of their parent’s jeans and claims them as their own. Levi’s Earth Day campaign focuses on the long lifespan of denim. Durable, timeless clothes don’t need to be replaced, preventing the environmental impacts of producing new clothing. Without naming names, it’s a shot at fast fashion brands like H&M and Zara, which have helped double global clothing consumption over the last 20 years. Actors, activists and fashionistas star in spots explaining how they’re helping the planet. Spokespeople include Jaden Smith, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez and Fridays For Future's Xiye Bastida.
3. Fat Tire: Torched Earth
Agency: Red & Co.
Climate change is going to make it tougher to find the clean water and bountiful crops the developed world has come to expect. Unfortunately, those are the primary ingredients of good beer. Red & Co. came up with the idea for a beer made from ingredients that will be available in a post-climate change world. The result is Torched Earth, which isn’t very tasty, due to the smoky water, drought-resistant grains, dandelions and hops extract used to make it.
2. Iams: NoseID
Agency: Adam&Eve/DDB
One-third of pets will go missing at some point in their lives, but collars aren’t foolproof, and not everyone can afford to microchip their pet (or wants to put them through an invasive procedure). Pet food Iams has a solution for dog owners. Every pooch has a unique noseprint, just like human fingerprints. The NoseID app can scan a dog’s snout and identify it. If they go missing, it sends an alert to phone in the community to be on the lookout. Even people who don’t own pets can download the app and use it to locate lost furry friends.
1. Dove: Reverse Selfie
Agency: Ogilvy London
Lockdowns have increased the time everyone spends on social media, but that’s had a negative impact on women’s self-esteem. Dove’s latest spot reverses the edits, embellishments, filters and makeup that go into a typical selfie to reveal the young girl behind the post. It takes inspiration from the brand’s 2006 “Evolution” spot, which explicated exactly how much work it took to turn a real woman into a billboard model.
