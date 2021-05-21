Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now
Welcome to a live episode of the top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
Ad Age Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz, and Creativity Associate Editors Alexandra Jardine and I-Hsien Sherwood and Ad Age Senior Reporter Jessica Wohl look back on the week's standout ideas, including a lusty entry into the chicken sandwich wars, a hilarious zombie-themed partnership and more.
5. Diet Coke: Just Because
Agency: Droga5 London
Diet Coke gave its classic “Just for the taste of it” jingle a cool, seductive makeover in this new ad from Droga5 London, directed by Autumn De Wilde. Along with the sweet remake of the tune, created with Grammy-winning Thundercat, the spot features chill, easygoing scenes of people unapologetically doing what they love and letting loose.
4. Liquid Death: No Brainer
Agency: Party Land
Water brand Liquid Death, known for its heavy metal, sometimes morbid marketing, partnered with Netflix on this new "product" designed to save you from zombies. To help get the word out for Netflix’s new Zack Snyder Flick “Army of the Dead,” Liquid Death and Colorado-based agency Party Land created a wacky infomercial-style film selling a neoprene head wrap that you can pack with cans of Liquid Death, which apparently, will shield your brain from being devoured by the living dead. Make sure to watch till the end to see how well it really works.
3. Gillette: Just Say Pubic
Agency: Grey New York
To promote its new line of feminine grooming products, Gillette’s Venus has traveled to uncharted advertising waters—with the help of a singing pubic hair. The new campaign from Grey features an animated film starring a beleaguered strand bemoaning being a source of disgust for others. Ultimately, the goal is to encourage consumers to feel more comfortable with discussing care for their hair down there, and to remind them that it’s okay to “say pubic.”
2. Carl’s Jr./Hardees
Agency: 72andSunny
Carl’s Jr. and Hardees are the latest fast feeders to jump into the chicken sandwich wars, and with them, they’ve brought ammo like no other: food porn. Perhaps with a wink to its lusty legacy, which back in the day included seductive ads starring the likes of Charlotte McKinney and Jessica Simpson, the brand has turned its lens toward the food itself—its new lineup of hand-breaded chicken sandwiches. The series of films, from 72andSunny, are being shared on OnlyFans, which, not coincidentally, is the social platform of preference for skin flick stars.
1. Lego: Everyone is Awesome
In time for Pride month, Lego has unveiled this joyous rainbow-themed set, dubbed “Everyone is awesome.” It was actually conceived by one of Lego’s own LGBTQ+ team members, VP-Design Matthew Ashton. In a video and story on the Lego site, Ashton shares how originally, he created the set for himself, as something to adorn his own office. So, when he was approached to think something up for Pride month, the answer was sitting on his own desk. The set "symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love,” he says, "If I had been given this set by somebody after having come out, it would have been such a relief to have known that somebody had my back.”
Other highlights of the week included EA Sports' "resurrection" for FIFA21, Pornhub's A.I. "initiative" to restore vintage skin flicks and Kraft Mac & Cheese's "Space Jammies."
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at AdAge.com/Creativity.