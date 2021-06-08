Go behind the scenes with this year's hottest brands on July 13

Special Report: Hottest Brands

Published on June 08, 2021.
Today’s buzziest brands aren’t just surviving—they’re thriving in an environment forever altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some established names have found new fame and momentum due to changing trends, while others have developed a following as a result of changing consumer tastes and behaviors. Yet all of the brands on this list are having a moment.

On July 13, Ad Age will host In-Depth: Hottest Brands, a livestreamed event featuring executives at some of the most popular companies in business today. Speakers will talk about lessons learned from the past year and offer a glimpse of what’s ahead.

This year’s list of brands includes names from a diverse set of categories such as health care, retail, beverages and gaming. The annual list of 20 will be announced July 12. Previous years have featured the likes of Peloton, Headspace, Beyond Meat and BTS.

