Find out which brands are heating up on July 13

Published on July 07, 2021.
Summer is already in full swing, but America’s Hottest Brands are just getting started. At the America’s Hottest Brands virtual conference on July 13, Ad Age will talk to some of the marketing leaders who are building buzz, including Jason Brown, who was just tapped as chief marketing officer of NTWRK, and Eunique Jones Gibson, founder of CultureTags. They'll be joined by other executives from the trendiest companies in America today—all of whom will offer valuable lessons of how they found success, and what's on the road ahead.

Among the topics being discussed: how some companies are riding a wave of retail trends spurred by the pandemic, the complexities of navigating cannabis regulations on a state-by-state basis and how companies can tap into culture to build followings.

Confirmed speakers include:
Eunique Jones Gibson, founder, CultureTags
Jason Brown, chief marketing officer, NTWRK
Elizabeth Brennan, head of advertiser strategy, Permutive
Berner, co-founder, Cookies
Lars Asbjornsen, senior VP of marketing, Upwork
* More speakers will be revealed following Monday's unveiling of the annual list of America's hottest Brands on AdAge.com.

