Watch live on July 12: Inside America's hottest brands of 2022

Exploring why today's buzziest products, people and services have risen to the top—and why
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on June 09, 2022.
5 marketing lessons from America’s Hottest Brands
Watch the livestream broadcast here on Tuesday, July 12 at 11 a.m. EDT—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Whether it’s taking advantage of a cultural moment to insert their brand into the conversation, innovating beyond competitors in the metaverse, or using sales gains from the pandemic to position their company for future success, the trendiest brands in America are getting buzz.

Ad Age’s annual list of America’s Hottest Brands takes a look at which brands have risen to the top and why. On July 12, join Ad Age as we talk to some of the executives behind these brands to find out about their strategies for success, and take a look at what’s ahead for them in 2022.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

