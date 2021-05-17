Special Report: Hottest Brands

Watch live on July 13: America's hottest brands of 2021

Exploring why today's buzziest products, people and services are thriving—and how they will continue the momentum past the crisis of COVID-19
By Adrianne Pasquarelli and E.J. Schultz. Published on May 17, 2021.
Watch the livestream broadcast here on July 13, starting at 11 a.m. EDT.

RSVP here—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.

The trendiest brands in America today have managed not only to thrive in the most trying of circumstances, but are well positioned to continue the momentum past the crisis of COVID-19. Ad Age’s annual list of America’s Hottest Brands chronicles the rise of the buzzy marketers that are having a moment.

On July 13, join Ad Age as we talk to some of the executives behind these brands to find out how they got to where they are today, and look at what’s ahead for them in 2021.

Sign up for future Ad Age live events here.

   

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

