Alyssa Bush helped bring Molson Coors to the metaverse

Bush also led metaverse’s first branded bar, “Meta Lite,” in Decentraland, and the Super Bowl’s first metaverse ad. With more than 1.5 billion earned media impressions, the campaign elevated Molson Coors’ marketing approach to Web3. The Meta Lite bar hosted more than 40,000 visitors, becoming the most successful brand activation in metaverse history, and Miller Lite’s strongest Super Bowl share trend in five years.

Introducing Ad Age's 2022 Leading Women

“One of many things I love about this job is the opportunity to constantly learn, and this campaign gave me a crash course in all things metaverse and Web3,” Bush said. “Now I sit on a small sub-team at Molson Coors that’s working on defining our long-term strategy in the space.”