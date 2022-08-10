Ad Age Rising Star is an extension of Ad Age Leading Women. The honor recognizes those just making their mark on the advertising, marketing and media world, showing the promise of great leadership in less than three years at their current company.
Alyssa Bush helped bring Molson Coors to the metaverse
Alyssa Bush, marketing manager of innovation at Molson Coors, is described by colleagues as “fearless, smart and inspires those around her to be better. A true rising star!” Bush previously served as an account executive at New York-based agency Deutsch, where she helped launch more than 50 campaigns, and later became a strategist at the Daily Beast. In 2019, she joined Molson Coors, where she has held a number of positions and led campaigns including last September’s Miller Lite Timeless Football Collection.
Bush also led metaverse’s first branded bar, “Meta Lite,” in Decentraland, and the Super Bowl’s first metaverse ad. With more than 1.5 billion earned media impressions, the campaign elevated Molson Coors’ marketing approach to Web3. The Meta Lite bar hosted more than 40,000 visitors, becoming the most successful brand activation in metaverse history, and Miller Lite’s strongest Super Bowl share trend in five years.
“One of many things I love about this job is the opportunity to constantly learn, and this campaign gave me a crash course in all things metaverse and Web3,” Bush said. “Now I sit on a small sub-team at Molson Coors that’s working on defining our long-term strategy in the space.”