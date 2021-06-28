AMV BBDO’s Nadja Lossgott is a force behind Wombstories
“It’s not easy being made an ECD and three months later going into lockdown,” notes Nadja Lossgott of her recent promotion to be AMV BBDO’s first female (and at 38, youngest) creative chief. But though 2020 might have been tough, the outcome was good: Lossgott’s work for Essity’s Libresse is on course to be one of the leading creative awards winners of 2021.
She and her longtime creative partner Nicholas Hulley are the force behind #WombStories, which so far has won a D&AD Black Pencil and Best of Show at the One Show, propelling AMV to Agency of the Year and four Grand Prix at Cannes, as well as Agency of the Festival. Earlier, they won a Glass Lion at Cannes in 2018 for the period products brand with BloodNormal, one of the first campaigns in the category to show real blood to normalize menstruation.
Lossgott, originally from South Africa, joined AMV 2010 from TBWA Hunt Lascaris. In addition to Libresse, she oversees the Guinness global account.
See all of Ad Age's 2021 Leading Women U.S. and Europe here.
What advice would you give your younger self?
At some point you’re going to reach Christmas eve, 2020 and you’ll be in a persuadable mood. Whatever you do, do not watch "Wonder Woman 1984." It’s utter *&@!
On a more serious note, I would tell the younger me to believe in herself more and tell her to learn the difference between the big stuff and the small stuff. It would’ve saved some anxiety along the way.
What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?
Sticking to our guns when everyone told us we were absolutely crazy and gross for wanting to show blood for Bloodnormal and pouring real red onto a pad instead of blue gunk. It seems easy looking back on it, but it was the most difficult job we’ve ever done. Packing everything up and leaving sunshine, comfort, home, family, friends and South Africa to try something new in London was also a big risk.
If you weren’t doing your current job what would you be doing and why?
I think I would probably own a plant shop filled with incredible and colorful plants. It’s a kind of organic art direction, I guess. It is always being in and arranging a living tapestry of complementing and clashing colors. Plants have basically taken over my home.
What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?
There are a million things and it should be a constant effort. One immediate thing should be that every single person in our industry should commit to actively mentoring, opening doors and looking out for at least one other person that they can help boost.
The industry needs to create a virtuous circle- making and celebrating the kind of work that would attract diverse talent. When that diverse talent is inspired to join, we need to continue to support and inspire people to want to make more of that work and express their own vision in the world and in turn inspire others.
Which campaign or other piece of work have you seen in the last year that you wish you had done?
Reddit Superb Owl. It’s born and bred completely out of the Reddit community spirit: wit, simplicity, the underdog and being bonkers. It’s the ultimate anti-Super Bowl ad. A 5-second PDF held on screen that blew away every other gazillion-dollar ad in conversation. It’s the most on-brand idea. It made a lot of people happy. It made me happy, too.
See all of Ad Age's 2021 Leading Women U.S. and Europe here.