Special Report: Leading Women

Join us on Sept. 13 for the Ad Age Leading Women Conference and Awards

Learn from great female leaders who are making strides in the industry
By Ad Age Staff. Published on August 05, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Ad Age Leading Women U.S. and Europe 2021
Credit: iStock

The Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards gives the industry a chance to recognize powerful work being done to advance the representation of women — and to acknowledge how much work remains to spark further significant changes within organizations and in culture.

The virtual event, now in its second year, is approaching on Sept. 13. Ad Age will feature conversations with women leading transformations in a variety of organizations, including across brands and media. Speakers will reflect on how they were able to pull off campaigns that push boundaries. They’ll suggest ways to incorporate diversity and inclusion in companies and in marketing campaigns. And, they’ll share how they are encouraging organizations to transform management styles and workday routines to allow everyone to achieve their own best version of work-life balance.

Tickets to the 2021 Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards
are available at AdAge.com/LeadingWomen.

News from Ad Age
Women are rising at agencies, but is it enough?
Brian Bonilla
Introducing Ad Age’s 2021 Leading Women
Jessica Wohl
Black C-suite leaders unite to share expertise with future generations of execs
Ethan Jakob Craft
Women named to multiple top roles across the ad industry
Ad Age Staff

Earlier this year, Ad Age selected 50 women working in Europe and the U.S. whose powerful work and leadership make them stand out across the industry. The event will feature a ceremony honoring their achievements. And Ad Age will share a special conversation with Jerri DeVard, the founder of the Black Executive CMO Alliance, and the recipient of this year’s Ad Age Vanguard Award. 

Join us on September 13 at the Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards.

Tickets and more information are available here.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Ad Age Leading Women U.S. and Europe 2021

Ad Age Leading Women U.S. and Europe 2021
AMV BBDO’s Nadja Lossgott is a force behind Wombstories

AMV BBDO’s Nadja Lossgott is a force behind Wombstories
Zillow's Aimee Johnson recognized the value of home in quarantine

Zillow's Aimee Johnson recognized the value of home in quarantine
How Ikea's Kemi Anthony sold the idea of better sleep

How Ikea's Kemi Anthony sold the idea of better sleep
Uncommon Creative Studio's Elizabeth Uviebinené connects brands to culture

Uncommon Creative Studio's Elizabeth Uviebinené connects brands to culture
Guinness' Gráinne Wafer on trusting her power to create change

Guinness' Gráinne Wafer on trusting her power to create change
How Unilever's Tati Lindenberg embraced dirt to grow market share

How Unilever's Tati Lindenberg embraced dirt to grow market share

Kellogg Co. cereal chief Tiana Conley on tackling racial injustice

Kellogg Co. cereal chief Tiana Conley on tackling racial injustice