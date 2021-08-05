Join us on Sept. 13 for the Ad Age Leading Women Conference and Awards
The Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards gives the industry a chance to recognize powerful work being done to advance the representation of women — and to acknowledge how much work remains to spark further significant changes within organizations and in culture.
The virtual event, now in its second year, is approaching on Sept. 13. Ad Age will feature conversations with women leading transformations in a variety of organizations, including across brands and media. Speakers will reflect on how they were able to pull off campaigns that push boundaries. They’ll suggest ways to incorporate diversity and inclusion in companies and in marketing campaigns. And, they’ll share how they are encouraging organizations to transform management styles and workday routines to allow everyone to achieve their own best version of work-life balance.
Tickets to the 2021 Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards
are available at AdAge.com/LeadingWomen.
Earlier this year, Ad Age selected 50 women working in Europe and the U.S. whose powerful work and leadership make them stand out across the industry. The event will feature a ceremony honoring their achievements. And Ad Age will share a special conversation with Jerri DeVard, the founder of the Black Executive CMO Alliance, and the recipient of this year’s Ad Age Vanguard Award.
Join us on September 13 at the Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards.